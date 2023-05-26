AG Knudsen and MHP encourages safe driving during 100 Deadliest Days of Summer

HELENA – Attorney General Austin Knudsen and the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) are reminding drivers to stay safe on the road this Memorial Day Weekend. Throughout the summer, state troopers will increase their presence on Montana roads and highways, cracking down on drunk and drugged drivers. After recent warm weather, traffic fatalities are already on the incline, as just last weekend there were four fatal crashes reported in Montana.

While traffic deaths are down from this same time last year, more fatal crashes occur during the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day than any other time of year. There were 52 traffic deaths in Montana from January 1 through May 23 – a 3 percent decrease from the same time last year. Additionally, so far this year there have been 34 percent fewer traffic fatalities from this time in 2021. Many times, excessive speed and alcohol are the factors leading to fatal crashes.

“Have fun with your friends and family this summer, but please, be responsible behind the wheel. Never drive impaired under any circumstances and follow the rules of the road,” Attorney General Knudsen said. “While I’m glad to see that traffic deaths are slightly down again since this time last year, let’s work together to keep it that way.”

“You put your life and the lives of others on the road in danger when you drive intoxicated. Our troopers will be out in full force all summer to keep drunk and drugged drivers off Montana roads,” MHP Colonel Steve Lavin said. “Make sure you have a plan to get home safely if you go out, and never get in a car with someone who might be under the influence.”

Simple rules to follow so everyone can make it home safely and enjoy the summer with their families: