MHP operation in Butte results in illicit drug seizures

BUTTE – Montana Highway Patrol troopers in Butte recently conducted an interdiction operation from September 9 – 12 to get illicit drugs, firearms used in drug trafficking crimes, and fugitives off the streets. The operations are conducted at various times across the state to combat the drug and crime uptick in Montana.

During the operation, troopers seized nearly 2,000 fentanyl pills and 100 grams of fentanyl powder, 2.2 pounds of methamphetamine, three illegal firearms, and over $140,000 of illicit money. They also arrested 10 fugitives, issued 34 drug citations, and made 139 traffic stops.

“I’m proud of our troopers’ work in Butte last week. At the Montana Highway Patrol, we will continue to do our part to keep our communities and highways safe,” MHP Lieutenant Colonel Kyle Hayter said.