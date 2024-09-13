Montana Highway Patrol commissions three new troopers

HELENA – The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) commissioned three new troopers at a graduation ceremony in Helena Friday. Attorney General Austin Knudsen and MHP Colonel Kurt Sager addressed the new troopers prior to their badge pinning and taking the oath of office.

“Their training has prepared the new troopers for the job ahead of them. I’m proud of their decision to join the Montana Highway Patrol and enter a career in law enforcement. They will do a great job keeping our roads, highways, and communities safe,” Attorney General Knudsen said.

“Our new troopers are ready to serve the citizens of Montana. I look forward to working with them throughout their careers with the Patrol. I’m confident they are prepared for the challenges ahead,” MHP Colonel Sager said.

The new troopers were part of the 79th MHP Advanced Academy. They have spent 24 weeks going through an intense training schedule. The new troopers are from Montana.

Name Initial Duty Station / Hometown

Harlee Berg Glendive / Poplar, MT

Stefan Karchut Kalispell / Kalispell, MT

Bradley Smith Helena / Helena, MT

The Montana Highway Patrol is currently recruiting for trooper positions through September 22. For more information on the recruitment process and to submit an application, click here.