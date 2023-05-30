Dr. Joerg Hoelzing Joins Neureka’s Board of Directors

Dr. Joerg Hoelzing

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Neureka® (Neureka AI) — a global pioneer in data-driven at-home epilepsy care — announced today that Dr. Joerg Hoelzing has joined its Board of Directors. With 20 years’ experience in the healthcare industry and a strong background in business strategy, digital health, and product development, Dr. Hoelzing brings a unique blend of expertise and a heartfelt connection to Neureka’s mission, as a caregiver to his daughter with a rare form of epilepsy.

"I am honored to join Neureka's Board of Directors and contribute to the company's mission of transforming epilepsy care,” says Dr. Hoelzing. “I’m committed to supporting Neureka’s growth and expansion to new markets, while driving further development of its product portfolio. Together, we will make a lasting impact on the lives of individuals and families affected by epilepsy."

Dr. Joerg Hoelzing is a global executive who has held roles at Roche and mySugr GmbH, where he made significant contributions. At Roche, he worked across local, regional, and global functions, most recently serving as SVP Strategy & Customer Solutions, where he was responsible for the overall Business Unit Strategy, Data & Ecosystem Strategy, Partnering & BD, and new product development for Roche Diabetes Care. Additionally, he acted as the Managing Director of mySugr GmbH, a digital health company fully owned by Roche, known for its leading diabetes management app.

In addition to his corporate experience, Dr. Hoelzing has also made significant contributions as a mentor to several startup companies, leveraging his expertise to guide and support their growth. Driven by his passion for patient-centricity and innovative healthcare approaches, Dr. Hoelzing strives to simplify the lives of patients, while actively contributing to entrepreneurial and educational ecosystems.

Ray Iskander, CEO of Neureka, shares, “We are honored to welcome Dr. Hoelzing to our Board of Directors, to further our mission to advance real-world epilepsy care and end SUDEP by 2030, using AI-powered wearables. Dr. Hoelzing brings tremendous experience in digital healthcare, which accelerates our commercialization and grows our business partnerships.”



About Neureka®

Neureka® is a digital health platform that enables continuous, personalized remote care for epilepsy and other chronic neurological conditions. Neureka®’s mission is to advance real-world epilepsy care and end Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy (SUDEP) by 2030, using AI-powered wearables. Neureka® provides peace of mind with caregiver alerts, easy medication management, and at-home sleep monitoring. Neureka® brings users the independent lifestyle they seek, and gives their medical providers actionable data for faster treatment interventions. For more information, visit https://www.neureka.ai/