St. Johnsbury Barracks / Resisting Arrest and Escape

CASE#: 23A4003947

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: 5/26/2023 at approximately 1106 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Depot Sq, St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Resisting Arrest and Escape

ACCUSED: Dylan Laramee

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 26, 2023 at approximately 1106 hours, St. Johnsbury Police Department located Dylan Laramee, who was wanted in connection to a Burglary which reported the previous day to VSP St. Johnsbury, reference case 23A4003912.

Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to the scene to take custody of Laramee. During a search of Laramee's person he resisted arrest by fleeing on foot. Laramee was quickly apprehended without injury. Laramee was additionally charged with Resisting Arrest (Mis) and Escape (Fel). He was transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, he was transported to the Caledonia County Courthouse for arraignment.

While Troopers waited for the arraignment with Laramee they were advised that the Honorable Judge did not find probable cause for the charges of Burglary, Escape and Resisting arrest. Laramee was released from the courthouse.

These incidents remain under investigation and re-submission of the charges are expected soon.

COURT ACTION: N

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

COURT: Caledonia County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

