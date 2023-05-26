STEM Scholars Competed for Nearly $400,000 in Scholarships and Awards During State Science Day 2023
The Academy's State Science Day is the pinnacle of academic achievement for students pursuing inquiry-based scientific research and engineering design.
State Science Day is a springboard for developing our next generation of scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders. Students are learning how to apply STEM through inquiry and design.”DUBLIN, OHIO, USA, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- For 75 years, State Science Day, a program of The Ohio Academy of Science, has been the pinnacle of academic achievement for students pursuing inquiry-based scientific research and engineering design.
— Michael E. Woytek, Executive Director of The Ohio Academy of Science
Drawing upon a base of nearly 5,000 students, a total of 614 students representing 187 schools from across Ohio competed for $400,000 in sponsored awards and scholarships. The State Science Day program culminated on May 13, 2023, when 244 students were honored during a Celebration of Science, which was hosted by The Ohio State University. This day-long symposium styled celebration provided students with the opportunity to present their projects, tour research facilities, and interact with professional scientists and engineers. The keynote address was provided by Dr. Tanya Berger-Wolf, Director of the Translational Data Analytics Institute and a Professor at The Ohio State University.
Title Sponsors included the Amgen Foundation and the Ohio Tuition Trust Authority – College Advantage, Ohio’s 529 College Savings Plan. State Science Day also receives key support from the AEP Foundation, Battelle, Broadcom Foundation, CAS, Charles River, Kent State University, Kokosing, Ohio EPA – Environmental Education Fund, and Taft Law.
Several Ohio Departments and Centers fund awards at State Science Day. The Governor’s Thomas Edison Awards include Excellence in Student Research in Advanced Materials; Advanced or Alternative Energy; Biotechnology and Biomedical Technologies; Environmental Protection Research; and Information Science & Technology Research. Sponsors for the Governor’s Awards are the Ohio Development Services Agency (Technology Division), the Ohio Environmental Education Fund and several Edison Technology Centers.
The following schools received the Harold C. Shaw Memorial Outstanding School Award*:
Athens High School, Athens
Benjamin Logan High School, Bellefontaine
Dayton Regional STEM School, Dayton
Howland High School, Warren
Mason Middle School, Mason
Mentor High School, Mentor
Ottawa Hills High School, Ottawa Hills
Ridgewood School, Springfield
Solon Middle School, Solon
St. Columban, Loveland
Sylvania Northview High School, Sylvania
Trinity Lutheran, Toledo
*The Harold C. Shaw Memorial Outstanding School Award is recognized as the highest possible school and team achievement at State Science Day. The award is based on a combination of high participation and project quality.
Additionally, several key sponsors also supported students with additional awards. The Ohio Tuition Trust Authority recognized elementary and middle school researchers by awarding The College Advantage 529 Plan Award and the Broadcom Foundation provided the Coding with Commitment Award
Several students were also recognized for competing in multiple years at State Science Day. The following list of students received awards for this distinguished accomplishment:
Seven Year Awardees – Charley Clyne (Zane Trace HS – Chillicothe), Julie Sebastian (Bethel HS – Tipp City), Emily Swope (Bloom Carroll – Carroll), Wyatt Vick (Zane Trace HS – Chillicothe)
Six Year Awardees – Sadhil Mehta (Tippecanoe HS – Tipp City), Bryn Morgan (West Geauga HS – Chesterland), Marissa Shook (Ansonia HS – Ansonia), Dana Stan, New Albany HS – New Albany), Kennedy Brehm (Bloom Carroll HS – Carroll), Luca Gagliano (Athens HS – Athens)
Five Year Awardees – Winnie Bodin (Benjamin Logan HS – Bellefontaine), Michael Ge (Ursuline HS – Youngstown), Kara Jones (Central Christian – Kidron), Liam Hartley (Milton Union HS – West Milton), Addison Mullins (Wheelersburg HS – Wheelersburg), Allison Payton (Zane Trace HS – Chillicothe)
Four Year Awardees - Aditya Varma Sangu (Olentangy Shanahan MS - Powell), Aviraj Soin (Miami Valley School – Dayton), Laasya Acharya (William Mason HS – Mason), Tarun Batchu (Olentangy Liberty HS – Powell), Johan DeMessie (William Mason HS – Mason), William Kohut (Lakewood HS – Hebron), Luke Doseck (Dayton Regional STEM School – Dayton), Kaitlyn Ernst (Laurel School – Shaker Hts.), Xinrui Han (Athens HS – Athens), Jacob Rice (Arcanum HS – Arcanum), Robert Whittington (Zane Trace HS – Chillicothe)
Michael E. Woytek
The Ohio Academy of Science
+1 614-389-2182
mwoytek@ohiosci.org
The Ohio Academy of Science