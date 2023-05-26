Boral Agency Successfully Hosts Second Wine Talks Event with Seamless Solutions COO Jon Balter
I enjoyed the event! The wine was nice, and the presentation motivated me to tighten up my cyber security even more.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Boral Agency successfully hosted its second Wine Talks event, "Changes in Cyber Security & How to Develop an Effective Strategy," on May 11, 2023, at SERCA Wines in the Heights area.
— Wade C., CEO
Business executives and leaders in the Houston region gathered together to sip wine, enjoy complimentary light bites, and listen to Jon Balter's presentation.
Balter, the Chief Operations Officer (COO) of Seamless Solutions, shared his extensive knowledge and experience in the IT solutions industries to provide valuable insights into the latest cybersecurity developments.
Balter's presentation was the second of Boral Agency's Wine Talks series, and guests had the opportunity to learn practical steps they can take to protect their companies from data breaches and other risks.
With over 20 years of experience in the industry and advanced cybersecurity knowledge, Balter was the perfect guest for Boral Agency's event.
Throughout his 16 years of service as COO of Seamless Solutions, Balter has worked to keep up with the constantly changing industry, adapting and expanding his skills into the managed IT world. He holds numerous managed IT certifications from AWS, Dell, HP, Ruckus, VEEAM, and VMware.
For over a decade, Boral Agency has been curating exclusive premium events, delighting their clients with the latest topics in marketing and business. Besides Wine Talks, Boral Agency has hosted other exciting events, including Speed Marketing, Business Growth Club, and various Digital Marketing Workshops.
As a full-service digital marketing agency, Boral Agency provides end-to-end solutions for enhancing your online presence. From captivating website design and seamless UX/UI experiences to compelling content creation, impactful video marketing, and targeted digital advertising, they got you covered to maximize your online success.
Business leaders who attended the second Wine Talks event enjoyed an excellent evening of wine, food, and networking while gaining valuable insights into cybersecurity strategies from Jon Balter.
Those interested in joining future events that empower businesses to thrive in today's dynamic landscape can visit their website: www.boralagency.com.
