ADVISORY: LB753 Signing Ceremony 

NEBRASKA, May 26 - CONTACT:     

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495    

John Gage, (531) 510-8529   

 

LINCOLN, NE – On Tuesday, May 30 at 12:00 p.m., Governor Jim Pillen will sign LB753 into law. This bill is cited as the Opportunity Scholarships Act. It was approved by the Nebraska Legislature on May 24, on a vote of 33-11. 

 

This event will take place outside of the State Capitol on the North stairway.  

 

This event is open to credentialed media.    

    

What: Ceremonial signing event for LB753 

 

When: 12:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday, May 30 

    

Where: State Capitol, North Stairway, 1445 K Street, Lincoln   

    

Who: Governor Jim Pillen, state senators, school choice advocacy representatives, and students 

