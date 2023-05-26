NEBRASKA, May 26 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

John Gage, (531) 510-8529

ADVISORY: LB753 Signing Ceremony

LINCOLN, NE – On Tuesday, May 30 at 12:00 p.m., Governor Jim Pillen will sign LB753 into law. This bill is cited as the Opportunity Scholarships Act. It was approved by the Nebraska Legislature on May 24, on a vote of 33-11.

This event will take place outside of the State Capitol on the North stairway.

This event is open to credentialed media.

What: Ceremonial signing event for LB753

When: 12:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday, May 30

Where: State Capitol, North Stairway, 1445 K Street, Lincoln

Who: Governor Jim Pillen, state senators, school choice advocacy representatives, and students