Governor DeSantis Signs 10 Bills

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:

 

CS/CS/HB 139 – Benefits, Training, and Employment for Veterans and Their Spouses

CS/HB 485 – Veterans’ Services and Recognition

CS/HB 621 – Death Benefits for Active Duty Servicemembers

CS/HB 635 – Dental Services for Veterans

CS/HB 1125 – Interstate Education Compacts

CS/HB 1127 – Public Records and Meetings

CS/CS/HB 1285 – Florida State Guard

SB 274 – Nursing Education Pathway for Military Combat Medics

CS/SB 574 – Termination of Agreements by a Servicemember

CS/SB 732 – Collegiate Purple Star Campuses

 

 

