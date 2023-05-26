National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation Releases Updated Cancer Survivor Resource Guide

Ahead of the 36th annual National Cancer Survivors Day® Celebration of Life, the NCSD Foundation has updated its National Cancer Survivors Resource Guide.

FRANKLIN, TN, USA, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2023 National Cancer Survivors Resource Guide is a carefully curated list of national organizations that offer information, resources, and support to cancer survivors and their families. Divided into categories by cancer type, the Resource Guide makes it easy for people with cancer to find resources matched to their needs.

In the U.S. today, there are more than 18.1 million people living with a history of cancer. This represents about 5.4% of the population. That number is expected to reach more than 26 million by 2040.

As the number of cancer survivors continues to grow, it is becoming ever more important to address the unique needs of this group of people. The NCSD Foundation aims for the 2023 National Cancer Survivors Resource Guide to be another tool people with cancer can use to get support.

Cancer support organizations, hospitals, and treatment centers are encouraged to print copies of the Resource Guide to distribute to cancer survivors on National Cancer Survivors Day®.

To download the 2023 National Cancer Survivors Resource Guide, click here.

The National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation, along with NCSD 2023 national supporters 2seventy bio, Alercell, Inc., Astex Pharmaceuticals, Aveo Oncology, Convatec, Coping with Cancer magazine, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Elekta, Exelixis, Gamida Cell, GE Healthcare, Guardant Health, Hologic, Incyte, Ipsen, Janssen, Novocure, Servier, and Springworks Therapeutics is encouraging citizens across the globe to stand with these survivors on National Cancer Survivors Day® and make a commitment to addressing the challenges of cancer survival.

About the Foundation

The nonprofit National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation provides free guidance, education, and support to hundreds of hospitals, support groups, and other cancer-related organizations that host National Cancer Survivors Day® events in their communities. The Foundation’s primary mission is to bring awareness to the issues of cancer survivorship in order to better the quality of life for cancer survivors.

National Cancer Survivors Day® is a Celebration of Life that is held annually on the first Sunday in June. It is also a call to action for further research, more resources, and increased public awareness to improve the lives of cancer survivors. National Cancer Survivors Day® 2023 will be held on Sunday, June 4. Visit NCSD.org to learn more.