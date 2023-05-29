TCU Financial Group becomes latest Canadian credit union to select ASAPP OXP as omnichannel experience platform provider
The Saskatchewan-based credit union signed a 5-year Master Services Agreement for the full ASAPP OXP™ | Omnichannel Experience Platform.TORONTO, ON, CANADA, May 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TCU Financial Group Credit Union has become ASAPP Financial Technology Inc.’s latest Canadian credit union Client-Partner. The Saskatchewan based credit union signed a 5-year Master Services Agreement for the full ASAPP OXP™ | Omnichannel Experience Platform, bringing seamless origination and member experience software to members across the province.
TCU Financial Group will waste no time moving to provide anywhere, anytime, any device origination capabilities and staff efficiencies to their community. The TCU and ASAPP OXP teams will kick-off an ASAPP OXP AOS and ASAPP OXP CRM implementation this June. “After a rigorous procurement process, we are thrilled to provide streamlined account origination capabilities to our members and facilitate deepened member relationships via the ASAPP OXP AOS and CRM,” shared Greg Peacock, CEO at TCU Financial Group.
In early 2024, the TCU Financial Group and ASAPP OXP teams will continue to collaborate through the implementation of ASAPP OXP LOS, ASAPP OXP ECM and ASAPP OXP Opportunity Engine™ feature sets. With the full ASAPP OXP product suite, including retail and business origination and member engagement, TCU Financial Group will be primed to grow their member base, enrich existing member relations, and increase share of wallet.
“ASAPP OXP is excited to welcome TCU Financial Group to the Client-Partner Community!” said JR Pierman, ASAPP’s President and CEO. “We value the opportunity to work with a credit union so committed to their membership and bring Canada’s most complete omnichannel experience platform to more Saskatchewan credit union members.”
About TCU Financial Group
Founded as Saskatchewan Teachers Federation Savings & Credit Union on November 4, 1952, TCU Financial Group has since created their story, grown and evolved alongside the needs of their members. Today TCU provides a full suite of financial solutions to people and businesses across Saskatchewan. But one thing that has never changed – their heart remains committed to the people and the communities they serve.
About ASAPP Financial Technology
ASAPP delivers Custom Experience Software and Platform Strategy Solutions that create sustainable competitive advantages for regulated financial service providers as they compete against direct-to-consumer fintech solutions. ASAPP OXP™ is Canada’s most complete omnichannel experience platform for the financial services industry. The ASAPP OXP Client-Partner Community is comprised of 54 credit unions, across 11 provinces, who manage over $44B of assets and support over 927,000 members.
