Statement from Ecology director on Supreme Court decision narrowing Clean Water Act protections

OLYMPIA –

Today, Washington state Department of Ecology Director Laura Watson issued a statement on the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in Sackett v. U.S. Environmental Protection Agency:

In the Sackett v. U.S. Environmental Protection Agency decision released today, the U.S. Supreme Court significantly narrowed federal protections for wetlands and streams.

These waterbodies are critical for absorbing runoff to preserve water quality and reduce flooding, and essential to the survival of endangered and threatened species.

In Washington, we have state laws and regulations that will continue to protect these waters.