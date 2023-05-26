TOP PEDIATRICIAN ANSWERS NEW PARENTS’ PRESSING QUESTIONS IN NEW BOOK
World-renowned pediatrician Dr. Daniela Atanassova-Lineva and award-winning professor Dr. Shellie Hipsky, both moms, answer top parenting questions
This is a guidebook that helps parents make informed decisions based on first-hand knowledge from Dr. Daniela – a pediatrician with over 20 years of experience.”REGO PARK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pediatrician and World-Class Speaker/Author Team Up for Parenting Book
Dr. Daniela Atanassova-Lineva, M.D. and Dr. Shellie Hipsky, Ed.D. announce their collaboration on the book, The Prescription for a Happy and Healthy Child: 113 Questions Answered by a Top Pediatrician. The book, which will launch on June 1—International Children’s Day—has hit its first milestone of #1 New Release on Amazon.
The book is ideal for young parents with children from infancy through preschool age. “This is a guidebook that helps parents make informed decisions based on first-hand knowledge from Dr. Daniela – a pediatrician with over 20 years of experience,” Hipsky said. Atanassova-Lineva went on to say, “These are the topics and questions that are top-of-mind for new parents, and they deserve answers from a trusted source. As parents ourselves, we want other parents to be empowered with information at all stages of their child’s life.”
The book has already been lauded heavily by the medical community, including Dr. Robert Goldman, M.D., Ph.D., D.O., & F.A.A.S.P. “As a medical doctor myself, I feel that The Prescription for a Happy, Healthy Child is an invaluable resource. Dr. Daniela Atanassova-Lineva is a respected pediatrician who has the answers that new parents are seeking for their children.”
Dr. Daniela, the M.D. of the team, is a medical expert who has been helping her patients be happy and healthy for 23 years. She leads the charge at Peds for Kids in Rego Park, New York and has been named among America’s top pediatricians for 13 years running. Dr. Shellie, the Ed.D., a Pittsburgh, Penn., native, has been featured as a keynote speaker at Harvard University and the University of Oxford. She’s bringing her decades of book writing experience and her experiences as a mother of two to the table.
Atanassova-Lineva and Hipsky are available for interviews and speaking engagements and can be reached through K2 Creative. The Kindle download of The Prescription for a Happy and Healthy Child will be offered at a special $0.99 rate on launch day only, June 1. Additional information on the book and the authors can be downloaded here.
