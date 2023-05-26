Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,297 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,789 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Lujan Grisham releases statement on U.S. Supreme Court decision on Clean Water Act

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 26, 2023

Contact: Maddy Hayden
Office of the Governor
maddy.hayden1@state.nm.us

 

SANTA FE – New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued a statement following a devastating decision by the U.S. Supreme Court in Sackett v. Environmental Protection Agency, which significantly curbs the EPA’s authority to protect the environment.

“I am appalled by the Supreme Court’s decision, which leaves nearly 90% of New Mexico’s waters without federal protections. New Mexico is a state where water holds immeasurable cultural, economic and recreational value, and this is an administration that does not take a single drop for granted. In an arid state like ours and because of a drying climate, all of our state’s precious water resources must be afforded robust legal protections.

“I have directed my administration to immediately begin identifying any regulatory gaps that we can fill at the state level, working together across agencies, the Legislature, communities and with other partners as soon as possible to make sure our water and our public health remain protected.”

 

###

You just read:

Gov. Lujan Grisham releases statement on U.S. Supreme Court decision on Clean Water Act

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more