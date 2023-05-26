Gov. Lujan Grisham releases statement on U.S. Supreme Court decision on Clean Water Act

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 26, 2023

Contact: Maddy Hayden

Office of the Governor

maddy.hayden1@state.nm.us

SANTA FE – New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued a statement following a devastating decision by the U.S. Supreme Court in Sackett v. Environmental Protection Agency, which significantly curbs the EPA’s authority to protect the environment.

“I am appalled by the Supreme Court’s decision, which leaves nearly 90% of New Mexico’s waters without federal protections. New Mexico is a state where water holds immeasurable cultural, economic and recreational value, and this is an administration that does not take a single drop for granted. In an arid state like ours and because of a drying climate, all of our state’s precious water resources must be afforded robust legal protections.

“I have directed my administration to immediately begin identifying any regulatory gaps that we can fill at the state level, working together across agencies, the Legislature, communities and with other partners as soon as possible to make sure our water and our public health remain protected.”

