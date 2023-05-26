Elevate Idaho SBIR/STTR WorkshopJun07
Join Elevate Idaho for its monthly Lunch and Learn Series, SBIR/STTR Workshop.
The workshop will be held virtually on Wednesday June 7 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. MT.
Learn more here.
There were 1,296 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,854 in the last 365 days.
Join Elevate Idaho for its monthly Lunch and Learn Series, SBIR/STTR Workshop.
The workshop will be held virtually on Wednesday June 7 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. MT.
Learn more here.