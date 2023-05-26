Theodore Phelps of FVLS Consultancy to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Are you grappling with the unsettling suspicion that your business partner might be pilfering profits? Or perhaps you're weathering a stormy divorce, and you suspect your spouse is playing a clandestine game of hide-and-seek with your finances? Maybe you're simply overwhelmed by the complex task of equitable property division. Amidst these turbulent situations, you might wonder, "Where can I find reliable guidance?" The answer lies in the expertise of a forensic accountant. With their sharp investigative skills, vast experience, and in-depth knowledge, they can unveil hidden truths, accurately assess the total value of funds, and help you navigate toward an equitable division of assets, providing you with a much-needed sense of peace and clarity.

Theodore Phelps, a seasoned CPA and Private Investigator, serves as the President of FVLS Consultancy. Renowned as a thought leader in his field, Phelps has dedicated over 40 years to unearthing fraud and upholding financial integrity.

"In my role as a Forensic Accountant, I bring a wealth of expertise to investigate a wide range of financial misconduct, including fraud, embezzlement, money laundering, and other unethical or illegal transactions. We extend our forensic evaluation and litigation services to clients, working closely with their legal teams. From securities fraud and insurance claims to motor vehicle accidents and bribery, the landscape of financial deception is broad and ever-changing. In this era, the need for adept forensic accountants is more pressing than ever. As scams and identity theft become increasingly sophisticated, no platform, not even social media, is immune. It's the hunting ground of modern con artists, who devise new, more elaborate schemes each day to defraud us.”

Even with a distinguished career spanning over 40 years in his field, Theodore finds a renewed sense of passion in working with individuals navigating both marital and business divorces. He draws parallels between the two, citing common elements of betrayal and emotional distress. If a partner suspects another of mismanaging funds, embezzling money, or recklessly spending to the point of causing a catastrophic financial loss for the business, these grave allegations can even culminate in criminal charges. Such situations are inherently distressing for everyone involved, and the emotional toll can be significant.

Picture this: you're a successful dentist with a thriving practice, and you're facing a divorce. The value of your business needs to be determined. But what if you're on the other side of the equation - the spouse who's not involved in the business? We'll meticulously comb through the finances, searching for any signs that assets may have been concealed to understate the value of the practice. We're here to ensure that what is rightfully yours doesn't stay hidden.

"Backed by more than four decades of experience, I collaborate with my clients, not just as a forensic accountant, but as a trusted ally. Together, we forge the most effective strategies to untangle their financial challenges. Whether it's orchestrating investigations, scrutinizing financial data, or guiding them towards the wisest courses of action, my commitment is to safeguard their interests with unwavering dedication."

Accordingly, Theodore Phelps also possesses the requisite qualifications to serve as an expert witness in court proceedings, skillfully simplifying and clarifying even the most complex financial matters for the judge and jury.

"It's crucial for us all to be vigilant, as fraud can have a profound impact on both our personal and professional lives. I urge you not to delay in seeking the expertise of a forensic accountant when you sense things aren't adding up. As an experienced professional in this field, I'm here to help. Together, we can uncover the truth and find the answers you seek. Trust, after all, is earned through transparency and diligence."

Close Up Radio will feature Theodore Phelps in an interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday May 30th at 2pm Eastern and with Doug Llewelyn on Tuesday June 6th at 3pm Eastern

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389.

For more information, visit https://fvlsc.com/

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno