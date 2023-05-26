Submit Release
President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Guam

WASHINGTON -- FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the territory of Guam to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by Typhoon Mawar beginning on May 22, 2023, and continuing.

Funding is available to the territory and eligible local governments and certain nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance in the territory of Guam.

Funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures for the entire territory of Guam.

Benigno B. Ruiz has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the territory and warranted by the results of further assessments.

