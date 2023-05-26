Submit Release
State Prisoner Charged with Murder of Another Inmate

JOHNSON COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a state prison inmate in connection to the murder of another inmate.

On January 24th, at the request of 1st Judicial District Attorney General Steve Finney, TBI agents began working alongside the Tennessee Department of Correction in investigating the stabbing death of Robert Henry Hicks Jr. (DOB: 12/5/52) that occurred in the Northeast Correctional Facility in Johnson County.

During the course of the investigation, authorities determined that inmate Gregory Barner (DOB: 6/6/74) was the individual who stabbed Hicks.

On May 15th, the Johnson County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Barner with one count of First Degree Murder. On Thursday, he was served with the indictment at the Northeast Correctional Facility.  

