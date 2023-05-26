USS Normandy Arrives in Gothenburg, Sweden

The port visit provides an opportunity to enhance the strong U.S.-Sweden partnership as the two nations work together for a more stable, secure, and prosperous Europe while providing the opportunity for Normandy’s Sailors to experience the rich Swedish culture.

“The officers and crew are extremely excited to explore Gothenburg, Sweden,” said Capt. Errol A. Robinson, commanding officer, USS Normandy. “Sweden is a key NATO Partner, so we are humbled and happy for the opportunity to form a key relationship and partnership with the citizens of Gothenburg.”

Capt. Robinson will be attending office calls with the Mayor of Gothenburg, the region’s governor, and the colonel of the local Amphibious Corps regiment. He will also be attending to an invitation for dinner from the Naval Officer’s Club of Gothenburg. Additionally, Sailors from the ship will take much-deserved time off to experience the rich heritage of Gothenburg.

“Normandy recently welcomed two Swedish Sailors onboard while deployed for a series of discussions on Air Defense operations,” said Command Master Chief William Palmer, referring to Swedish navy Lt. Cmdr. Viktor Tornerhjelm and Chief Pontus Bredbacka, who embarked on the ship in November 2022. “This was a great training opportunity for both countries and we look forward to future exchanges.”

“Chief Bredbacka and Viktor were a pleasure to have on the ship underway,” said Lt. Angela Long, air defense officer, USS Normandy. “They exemplified great qualities of Naval Officers and were the model of leadership, experience, and moral characters expected out of our Allied Partners. They were courteous, professional, and competent and are welcome back any time. USS Normandy thanks you!”

The ship’s Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) team arranged a variety of ways for Sailors to experience the area, including tours in a traditional Swedish paddan boat, a visit to the Bohus Fortress ruin, and passes for the city’s various museums, including the Gothenburg Sports History Museum and the Volvo Museum.

Strengthening partnerships during the port visit to Gothenburg builds enduring relationships and emphasizes U.S. and Swedish shared commitment to promoting safety and stability within the region, while seeking opportunities to enhance the interoperability of NATO Allies and Partners.

CSG-12, Gerald R. Ford CSG, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.

Normandy is a part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG). The GRFCSG is comprised of Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 2, the Information Warfare Commander, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60).

The ships of DESRON-2 within the GRFCSG are the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Ramage (DDG 61), USS McFaul (DDG 74), and USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116).

The squadrons of CVW-8 embarked aboard Gerald R. Ford are the “Tridents” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, the “Spartans” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70, the “Bear Aces” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW 124), the “Ragin’ Bulls” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37, the “Blacklions” of (VFA-213), the “Golden Warriors” of (VFA-87), the “Tomcatters” of (VFA-31), the “Gray Wolves” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142, and the “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40.

For over 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.

Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.