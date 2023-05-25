Catch the fun on Free Fishing Day June 10 at Kid’s Creek Pond

Prizes for the biggest fish caught in four separate age categories and several tagged fish worth $25 if caught during the derby will be awarded. All young anglers who register will win a prize, but anglers must be present to collect prizes starting at noon.

Lack of fishing experience is no excuse. An equipment checkout station will be available for those needing to borrow a fishing rod and reel. Experienced anglers will also be on hand to assist novice anglers. Since equipment is limited, children are encouraged to bring their own rod and reel if possible. Bait will be provided.

The derby is sponsored by Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the Salmon-Challis National Forest, Bureau of Land Management, U. S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and NOAA-Fisheries. Several local businesses and individuals have generously donated a variety of prizes.

For more derby information, contact Brett Kelly at 208-742-7050.