$404,768 Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot Hit

Summer promotions off to great start

JACKSON, MISS. – One lucky player is headed into Memorial Day weekend with a little extra pep in their step after hitting the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot Thursday night worth $404,767.99.

The winning ticket was purchased from Jazz Exxon in Jackson. The winning numbers drawn were 6-7-8-17-35. The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize, which must be done at MLC headquarters in Flowood. The jackpot for the Saturday, May 27, drawing has reset to an estimated $50,000.

Summer of Fun 2023

Mississippi Lottery players have another option of winning some cold, hard cash and cool prizes in our latest promotion, Summer of Fun 2023. The second of 15 drawings occurs Tuesday, May 30. Entry forms may be accessed by scanning Summer of Fun QR codes at lottery play centers, lottery retailer in-store checkout screens or in Mississippi Lottery TV commercials. Lottery Insiders will receive access to a special entry link by email each week. Sign up to become a Lottery Insider here. Read the complete rules here.

NASCAR-Powerball® Playoff

The NASCAR-Powerball® Playoff promotion is off to a quick start with Mississippi Lottery Insiders. The next drawing is Wednesday, June 7, where three Insiders have a chance to win $2,500, an opportunity to attend the special drawing broadcast live from the Phoenix Raceway during NASCAR Championship Weekend, Nov. 3-5, and potentially win a $1 million prize. Click here for more information. The final drawing occurs Wednesday, July 5.

Office Closure

The Mississippi Lottery headquarters in Flowood will be closed Monday, May 29, to observe Memorial Day. Headquarters will reopen Tuesday, May 30, at 9 a.m.

Jackpot Update

Tonight’s jackpot for Mega Millions® is up to an estimated $169 million with an estimated cash value of $86.4 million. The jackpot for tomorrow’s Powerball® drawing is an estimated $211 million with an estimated cash value of $108.4 million.

###