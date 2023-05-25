ILO Convenes National Policy Symposium in Sri Lanka to Boost a Job Rich Economic Recovery with Investment in Enterprise Development

Organized in collaboration with the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, Office of the Governor of the Northern Province, and Ceylon Chamber of Commerce, symposium brings to the forefront challenges, insights, and interventions towards creating a favorable ecosystem for enterprise development and investment promotion in Sri Lanka
