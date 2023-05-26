Burgum directs flags flown at half-staff on Monday until noon in observance of Memorial Day

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff from 12:01 a.m. to noon Monday, May 29, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, in observance of Memorial Day.

The governor’s directive is in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden.

Burgum will pay tribute to our nation’s military heroes during a Memorial Day ceremony at noon Monday at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery near Mandan. The ceremony is free and open to the public.

WHAT: Memorial Day ceremony

WHEN: 12 p.m. CT Monday, May 29

WHERE: North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, 6.5 miles south of Mandan on State Highway 1806.

The ceremony also will be livestreamed at https://www.ndguard.nd.gov/.