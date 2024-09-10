Burgum directs flags flown at half-staff Wednesday in remembrance of victims of 9/11 terrorist attacks

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff on Wednesday, and encourages North Dakota residents to do the same at their homes and businesses, in remembrance of those who lost their lives 23 years ago in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

“On 9/11, we honor the nearly 3,000 people who perished in those unspeakable acts of terror and pay tribute to the incredible acts of bravery by the first responders and rescue workers who risked their lives to help others survive,” Burgum said. “To our military men and women in uniform who have fought the Global War on Terrorism in defense of our freedom and liberty, including the 29 service members from North Dakota who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country, we owe a debt of gratitude that can never be repaid.”

The governor’s directive is in accordance with a proclamation from President Joe Biden, as well as a joint resolution of Congress designating Sept. 11 of each year as Patriot Day and federal law requesting the observance of Sept. 11 as a National Day of Service and Remembrance. Americans are encouraged to observe a moment of silence at 7:46 a.m. Central Daylight Time to honor the victims of the attacks.