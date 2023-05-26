Submit Release
Grant Marsh Bridge scheduled for maintenance Tuesday

BISMARCK, N.D. – The Grant Marsh Bridge on Interstate 94 westbound is scheduled for bridge maintenance on May 30-31.

Maintenance is scheduled for the left lane on May 30, and the right lane on May 31.

Speed will be reduced to 45 mph during maintenance, with a width restriction of 14 feet in place.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

