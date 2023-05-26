TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Wayne County

At the request of 22nd Judicial District Attorney General Brent Cooper, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday night in Wayne County.

Preliminary information indicates that a deputy with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office encountered a male subject in the area of Dogwood Flats. Initial reports indicate the man fired at the deputy during that interaction, and fled on foot. Troopers from the Tennessee Highway Patrol assisted in the search for the man, and when he was located on Highway 13S in Collinwood, preliminary information indicates he fired at a trooper, who returned fire. Two other law enforcement officers at the scene also fired at the subject. The man sustained a gunshot injury and was transported to a local medical center, where he was treated and released. He is currently being held on an outstanding warrant out of Alabama. No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.