Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,330 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,901 in the last 365 days.

Special Value Meals Launch at Krispy Krunchy Chicken®

Available at participating locations while supplies last.

New Combos Starting at Only $4

ALEXANDRIA, LA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The one-of-a-kind Cajun-flavored fried chicken from Krispy Krunchy Chicken® is now available for a limited time in value meals, offering guests the option to build their own combo at a very affordable price. Participating locations are offering three new combos for every budget and craving, starting at only $4.

The new value meals will be available until late June and include Krispy Krunchy Chicken®’s fan-favorite items, such as its dark meat chicken, crunchy tenders, and of course, honey biscuits! The deals* are:

$4 Chicken Value Meal: 2 pieces of dark meat or tenders plus a honey biscuit

$6 Chicken Value Meal: 3 pieces of dark meat or tenders plus a honey biscuit

$8 Chicken Value Meal: 5 pieces of dark meat or tenders plus a honey biscuit

“Our mild Cajun-spiced fried chicken makes any meal a celebration – and we want to make sure everyone gets what they are craving,” said Jim Norberg, President of Krispy Krunchy Chicken®. “People need quick and delicious options to fuel their on-the-go lifestyles, and we provide our operators with everything they need to make that happen.”

Rated highly with convenience store customers for quality, value, and cravability, Krispy Krunchy Chicken® is a strong offering for the key summer months with guests who are looking for fried chicken sure to please.

Perfected in Louisiana, Krispy Krunchy Chicken® offers mild Cajun fried chicken and the brand’s signature honey biscuits, along with a line of sides that perfectly round out any meal.

For more information and to find a location near you, visit https://www.krispykrunchy.com.

*Available at participating locations while supplies last.

###

About Krispy Krunchy Chicken®

Krispy Krunchy Chicken® (KKC), founded in Louisiana in 1989, is a quick-serve solution for convenience stores, truck stops, universities, casinos and big box retailers across the U.S.  The store-in-store concept allows licensees to serve hand-breaded, mild Cajun-spiced fried chicken and all white meat tenders to its guests, to increase their in-store profitability and drive frequency.  The full menu also includes a variety of sides and the brand’s trademark honey biscuits.

Selling over one million pounds of chicken every week, Krispy Krunchy Chicken® boasts over 2,700 retail locations spanning 47 states in the United States and is rapidly expanding. To learn more about partnering with Krispy Krunchy Chicken®, please visit http://krispykrunchy.com/partnering.

Kaitlyn Ianiro
Ink Link Marketing
+1 305-631-2283
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Special Value Meals Launch at Krispy Krunchy Chicken®

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more