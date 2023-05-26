Special Value Meals Launch at Krispy Krunchy Chicken®
New Combos Starting at Only $4ALEXANDRIA, LA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The one-of-a-kind Cajun-flavored fried chicken from Krispy Krunchy Chicken® is now available for a limited time in value meals, offering guests the option to build their own combo at a very affordable price. Participating locations are offering three new combos for every budget and craving, starting at only $4.
The new value meals will be available until late June and include Krispy Krunchy Chicken®’s fan-favorite items, such as its dark meat chicken, crunchy tenders, and of course, honey biscuits! The deals* are:
$4 Chicken Value Meal: 2 pieces of dark meat or tenders plus a honey biscuit
$6 Chicken Value Meal: 3 pieces of dark meat or tenders plus a honey biscuit
$8 Chicken Value Meal: 5 pieces of dark meat or tenders plus a honey biscuit
“Our mild Cajun-spiced fried chicken makes any meal a celebration – and we want to make sure everyone gets what they are craving,” said Jim Norberg, President of Krispy Krunchy Chicken®. “People need quick and delicious options to fuel their on-the-go lifestyles, and we provide our operators with everything they need to make that happen.”
Rated highly with convenience store customers for quality, value, and cravability, Krispy Krunchy Chicken® is a strong offering for the key summer months with guests who are looking for fried chicken sure to please.
Perfected in Louisiana, Krispy Krunchy Chicken® offers mild Cajun fried chicken and the brand’s signature honey biscuits, along with a line of sides that perfectly round out any meal.
For more information and to find a location near you, visit https://www.krispykrunchy.com.
*Available at participating locations while supplies last.
###
About Krispy Krunchy Chicken®
Krispy Krunchy Chicken® (KKC), founded in Louisiana in 1989, is a quick-serve solution for convenience stores, truck stops, universities, casinos and big box retailers across the U.S. The store-in-store concept allows licensees to serve hand-breaded, mild Cajun-spiced fried chicken and all white meat tenders to its guests, to increase their in-store profitability and drive frequency. The full menu also includes a variety of sides and the brand’s trademark honey biscuits.
Selling over one million pounds of chicken every week, Krispy Krunchy Chicken® boasts over 2,700 retail locations spanning 47 states in the United States and is rapidly expanding. To learn more about partnering with Krispy Krunchy Chicken®, please visit http://krispykrunchy.com/partnering.
