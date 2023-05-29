Utility Hits New Manufacturing Milestone with the Opening of Denver Advanced Technology Center
Expansion into Colorado highlights Utility’s rapid growth and ever-increasing manufacturing and process design engineering capabilitiesDENVER, COLORADO, USA, May 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Utility, the only decarbonization technology company pioneering the eXEROTM technology platform optimized for hard-to-abate industry sectors, today announced the opening of the company’s new Advanced Technology Center located at 373 Inverness Pkwy in Denver. This new facility will act as a hub for research, innovation and process scale-up for strategic focus areas including ceramic manufacturing, electrolysis cell performance and characterization testing, numerical simulation, and process design engineering. This new milestone marks a significant advancement for Utility to rapidly bring to market hyper-green hydrogen and syngas production solutions. It also serves to future-proof the company in developing the most disruptive and feasible technologies in the decarbonization industry.
The Advanced Technology Center (ATC) is Utility’s unique intersection of R&D and rapid commercialization – a true differentiator for the company, facilitating Utility’s ability to deliver practical decarbonization and hydrogen solutions in the near-term. The facility will research new analytical techniques and experimental approaches in the realm of H2 and CO technologies to better define performance and develop scalable solutions to address long-term production challenges in the field. Commercialization engineers in the facility will build on the robustness of Utility’s research-oriented manufacturing capability, focusing on advancements in the variety of materials and cell geometries that will keep the company at the forefront of the industry.
“Utility’s ATC increases the scale and efficiency of our manufacturing and production capabilities as we launch product globally. The extreme level of R&D conducted at the ATC will continue to keep Utility on the cutting edge of integrating the advantages of waste-gas-to-value into the operations of hard-to-abate industries. Simply stated, it streamlines our process of developing science into applied technology for the betterment of the environment and business,” stated Claus Nussgruber, chief executive officer of Utility. “As we grow, it’s important we grow smartly – and our new Advanced Technology Center is that next smart growth step in a strategy for continued success and customer satisfaction.”
With just under 20,000 square feet of manufacturing and advanced technologies/equipment space, the ATC will double Utility’s existing total US footprint. The new location will house upwards of 25 additional engineers and researchers by the end of 2023. The ATC is already actively seeking strong talent that wants to make a positive impact on the world and has open positions for Ceramic Engineers and Electrochemists. Interested parties can learn more by emailing recruitment@utilityglobal.com.
For more information on Utility solutions and service details, visit www.utilityglobal.com
###
About Utility
Utility is a Houston, Texas-based waste-gas-to-value company pioneering the eXERO™ technology platform to rapidly unlock an affordable beyond-net-zero low carbon future. The company’s mission is to deliver disruptive technology solutions that overcome legacy sustainability challenges through an unparalleled Innovation Engine and Rapid Commercialization Methodology. For more information on Utility, please visit www.utilityglobal.com.
Nicolia Wiles
Prime TechPR, LLC
+1 5126987373
email us here