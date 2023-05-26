Webinar: Special Education Exit Report – June 6, 2023

Join the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Data Team and the Office of Special Services and Inclusive Education (OSSIE) for an interactive webinar about the special education exit report. The Join Live event link below will be active on the date and time of the webinar.

We will be joined by Brandi Giguere and Shawn Collier from the Maine DOE’s OSSIE team to review reporting requirements for this data set. The webinar will be recorded and posted to the Webinars and Presentations page on the Helpdesk Website. It may take a few days to get the recording posted, however, they will be available as soon as possible. If this webinar is canceled, there will be a notice posted on the Helpdesk Website at the top of the page.

Special Education Exit Report Webinar:

June 6th at 10:00 am

Join the Live event here on June 6th – no need to register in advance.

For questions about data reporting webinars please contact Alexandra.Cookson@maine.gov