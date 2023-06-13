Resplendent Ceylon Curates Family Journeys
EINPresswire.com/ -- Resplendent Ceylon, the leading luxury hospitality brand in Sri Lanka, is looking forward to welcoming even more families to its collection of properties. Sri Lanka is back to its usual pattern of tourist arrivals with over 300,000 visitors in the last three months.
Sri Lanka is the perfect destination because of its natural beauty, stunning beaches and rich cultural heritage. Resplendent Ceylon's resorts, Ceylon Tea Trails, Cape Weligama and Wild Coast Tented Lodge offer an unparalleled experience of this extraordinary country.
The Resplendent Family Journeys were launched, with a range of activities focused on sensory, sustainable, and nature-focused features. The Resplendent Ceylon resorts have always been among Sri Lanka’s most family-friendly resorts; these activities will further enhance the experience of family holidays in Sri Lanka.
Weekly courses on sustainability and crafts, kid-friendly yoga, and entertaining events at our community centre are just a few options available at Cape Weligama. The newest offer from Cape Weligama entails booking two or three villas in a private garden with a full-sized pool, a dedicated curator, as well as a number of activities including outdoor dining, and more. In addition to having extra-large rooms and duplex units, the resort's villas and suites are perfect for families of all sizes.
Coastal and jungle treks, conservation talks, and jungle cooking classes are just a few of the nature based pursuits that Wild Coast Tented Lodge specialises in. Families particularly enjoy the Junior Ranger Programme as well. A large Cocoon and an Urchin kids tent are included in the Family Cocoon Suites, which are connected by a wooden footbridge. The Urchin is a fantastic place to stay, especially for older children. Details of this room category are here.
For larger families, Ceylon Tea Trails is a good alternative because it offers activities like birdwatching, picnics, painting, and fishing as well as the option to reserve a five-room historic bungalow for exclusive use. Each bungalow features a variety of luxury rooms, garden suites, and master suites.
Resplendent Ceylon has always provided unique experiences for discerning travellers. With increasing demand for family travel Resplendent is poised to be a popular choice for families seeking a unique and memorable vacation.
A series of offers have also been introduced and can be accessed here.
Chamindra Goonewardene
Chamindra Goonewardene
