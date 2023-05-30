Resplendent Ceylon Introduces Family Journeys
EINPresswire.com/ -- Resplendent Ceylon, the leading luxury hospitality brand in Sri Lanka, is preparing to welcome more families to its collection of properties. Sri Lanka is back to its usual pattern of tourist arrivals with over 300,000 visitors in the last three months.
Sri Lanka's natural beauty, pristine beaches, abundant wildlife and rich cultural heritage make it an ideal destination for discerning travellers. Resplendent Ceylon's resorts, including Ceylon Tea Trails, Cape Weligama and Wild Coast Tented Lodge offer an unparalleled experience of this extraordinary country.
The Resplendent Family Journeys has just been launched, with a range of activities focused on sensory, sustainable, and nature-focused features. The Resplendent Ceylon resorts have always been among Sri Lanka’s most family-friendly resorts; these activities will further enhance the experience of family holidays in Sri Lanka.
At Cape Weligama, weekly workshops on crafts and sustainability, child-friendly yoga, and engaging activities at our community centre are some of the options. Cape Weligama’s newest offer includes booking two or three villas in a private compound with a full-sized pool, tropical private garden and a dedicated curator, with a series of activities including alfresco meals, a floating breakfast and more. The villas and suites at the resort also feature extra-large spaces and duplex units, making it ideal for families of all sizes.
Wild Coast Tented Lodge focuses on nature-based activities, such as jungle and coastal walks, conservation talks and jungle cooking classes. The Junior Ranger Programme is also popular with families. The Family Cocoon Suites comprise a spacious Cocoon and Urchin kids tent, adjoined by a wooden footbridge. Staying in the Urchin is an incredible experience, especially for older kids.
Ceylon Tea Trails offers birdwatching, picnics, painting, and fishing, as well as the option of booking a five-roomed historic bungalow for exclusive use, making it well-suited for larger families. Each bungalow consists of a selection of luxury rooms, garden suites and master suites.
Resplendent Ceylon has always provided unique experiences for discerning travellers. With increasing demand for family travel Resplendent is poised to be a popular choice for families seeking a unique and memorable vacation.
A series of offers have also been introduced
Chamindra Goonewardene
Chamindra Goonewardene
