Beam Partners with Resolv Global to Address Labor Shortage in the ARM Space

Beam Software Partners with Resolv Global to Address Labor Shortage in the ARM Space
By referring Resolv Global call center agents as contractors, we can help collection companies save anywhere from 30% to 40% over the cost of hiring a traditional onsite collector.”SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Beam Software, a thought leader and problem solver in the debt purchasing and collection software markets, has addressed the Great Resignation and the return-to-work issue for its collection agency customers by partnering with Resolv Global, an international Call Center as a Service (CCaaS) solution provider.
— Thomas Mohr, Beam CRO
Beam Software customers have indicated that one of their most rampant issues is they cannot find and retain collectors. To solve that problem Beam Software and Resolv Global have teamed up to create a pool of call center agents with experience in collections as well as knowledge of how to use the BEAM collection system. Beam customers use the Resolv Global Call Center as a Service solution to contract point callers, skip tracers, and collectors.
“Changes in employment patterns and behaviors sparked during COVID, record low unemployment rates, and collector shortages, continue to affect all collection agencies, not just BEAM users.” said Thomas Mohr, Chief Revenue Officer at Beam. “By referring Resolv Global call center agents as contractors, we can help collection companies save anywhere from 30% to 40% over the cost of hiring a traditional onsite collector.”
Resolv Global is uniquely positioned as an offshore and nearshore CCaaS solution with call centers in South Africa and Columbia. “South Africa is a leading worldwide destination for call center and BPO solutions based on its neutral English accent, large, educated talent pool, and above average staff retention rates.” said Dr. Louis Siebrits, co-founder of Resolv Global.
Resolv Global employs champion-challenger strategies between its call centers in Cape Town, Durban, and Johannesburg to promote best-in-class performance for its clients. Resolv Global provides what it calls hot seat allocation to support real-time capacity exchange based on the demand for agents. Dr. Siebrits added “Collection agents are already trained on each client’s specific use of their BEAM platform and have passed our FDCPA compliance certification test so they can hit the ground running and be immediately productive.”
About Beam Software
Beam Software is a subject matter expert on purchased receivables and collections software and prides itself on creatively solving problems for its customers. Its product development team is a Microsoft Solutions Partner, and its management team has 81 years of combined industry experience. For more information, visit www.beamsoftware.com or call (866) 620-3445.
About Resolv Global
Resolv Global is a leading Call Center as a Service solution provider with call centers throughout South Africa and Columbia. The company provides agents for point calling, skip tracing, collections, and customer service, all of which can be available 24/7. Resolv offers hands-on management and KPI reporting to drive effectiveness and ensure profitability for its clients. For more information, call (888) 472-4528 or visit www.resolv.global.
Thomas Mohr
Beam Software
+1 941-556-1459
