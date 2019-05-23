Premium Asset Recovery Corporation Selects Beam Software

After speaking to Beam’s customers and seeing the software in action, the decision to go with them was easy.” — Joe Bufano

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --Beam Software, a subject matter expert on receivables management software, announced that Premium Asset Recovery Corporation (PARC) has chosen BEAM as its SaaS purchased receivables management platform. PARC is a leader in the healthcare debt-buying market and their portfolio evaluation process and business model allow them to transform bad debt into non-recourse cash for healthcare providers.BEAM’s secure architecture and suite of portfolio management tools gives debt buyers more control over their inventory. “As a healthcare debt buyer, we had been looking for a software solution that could readily support our methods of analyzing, purchasing and servicing self-pay accounts from hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and ambulance providers. After speaking to Beam’s customers and seeing the software in action, the decision to go with them was easy,” said Joe Bufano, PARC President and COO.Thomas Mohr, CEO of Beam Software added “the executives at PARC have years of experience in our industry and have a proven track record of success. We are excited to have them as new customers and are grateful for the opportunity to work with such a high-quality organization.”To learn how BEAM can help your organization more effectively manage its receivables inventory visit www.beamsoftware.com About PARCPremium Asset Recovery Corporation was established in 1997 as an innovator in the healthcare debt purchase market. Its founders have helped hundreds of healthcare providers transform billions of dollars of unpaid patient accounts into millions of dollars in bottom-line cash. To learn more about PARC’s non-recourse, patient account purchase program, please visit www.parcassets.net or contact Brad Haynes, SVP of Business Development at (561) 414-9109 or bhaynes@parcassets.net.About Beam SoftwareAn established Microsoft-certified Gold Membership solution provider, Beam offers affordable cloud-based software to accommodate the entire collection continuum including debt investing and debt buying, outsourcing, collections and recovery, and debt sales. For more information, visit www.beamsoftware.com or call (800) 212-2326.###



