Rob Gill's AAU Team Offers Unique Opportunities for Young High School Basketball Players in New Jersey
Rob is thrilled to have this talented and experienced group of coaches leading his team. Their expertise will be instrumental in helping these young athletes.
Together, this team of coaches will provide players with the tools they need to succeed both on and off the court. Their dedication to the sport will inspire players to reach their full potential.”MOUNT JULIET, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rob Gill has identified a gap in the way high school basketball leagues are being run, which has inspired him to start a 16 & 17U AAU team. His objective is to provide young high school students with the opportunity to play basketball at a high level who may have previously been overlooked.
— Rob Gill
Rob Gill's AAU team is not your average team. He has strategically put together a team of basketball coaches and consultants to redefine the way AAU basketball teams are developed. His innovative marketing strategy to highlight players via social media, NIL deal offers, touring, and scouting opportunities is providing unique chances that players may never have been able to obtain before.
In order to begin this process, Rob Gill held nine tryouts in Fort Monmouth, NJ. High school basketball players from all over New Jersey were eager to hear about this one-of-a-kind team that was being built with huge upside benefits.
Rob Gill's passion for basketball and desire to make a positive impact in young athletes' lives has led to the creation of this innovative AAU team. Through the team's unique marketing strategy, players will have access to opportunities that were previously unavailable.
The team's focus is on providing a platform for young athletes to develop their skills, learn about teamwork, and showcase their talent to a wider audience. Rob Gill's AAU team is committed to promoting young athletes' well-being and providing them with the opportunity to succeed both on and off the court.
In addition to providing opportunities for young athletes, Rob Gill's AAU team is dedicated to working with the community to promote positive change. The team will partner with local organizations to give back to the community and make a positive impact in the lives of those around them.
Rob Gill is excited to see the positive impact his team will have on the community and young athletes. He is committed to providing a unique and innovative approach to AAU basketball that will benefit young athletes for years to come.
Rob Gill's AAU team is not only innovative in their marketing strategy, but they also have a talented group of coaches. Billy Gilligan, an all-decade player in the Shore Conference, played at Rutgers, represented the U.S.A. in a tournament in Portugal and played 5 years professionally overseas. Taquan Dean, who played at Louisville, still leads the school in 3-point shooting and led them to a final four appearance. He played professionally overseas for 15 years. Eric Youncofski played at URI for Dan Hurley and also coached at UConn with him. Raheem Carter is currently a police sergeant in Long Branch NJ and has a Player Development program. He also played at Monmouth University Seton Hall. Mike Aaman, the Shore Conference player of the year in NJ, played under Dan Hurley at Wagner College and URI and specifically understands how to train and coach BIG MEN. Nick Mariniello is not a coach for EPIC ELITE but a b-ball advisor specifically to Rob Gill. He has the #1 PG in the county currently in H.S. and has amassed over 470 wins as a NJ high-school b-ball coach. Fred Leo has over 25 years of experience coaching, training, and developing players from grassroots level to Division 1 level. He has substantial relationships with coaches at every level HS through D1. Cherlene Cooper is the director of operations at EPIC ELITE as well as Director of Youth Programs at The Fort Athletic Club in Oceanport NJ. She brings over 15 years of experience with the AAU Basketball circuits and is the proud mother of a D3 Basketball starter and captain at Montclair University.
Together, this team of coaches will provide players with the tools they need to succeed both on and off the court. Their expertise and dedication to the sport will inspire and motivate players to reach their full potential.
Rob Gill's AAU team is more than just a basketball team. It is a community of athletes, coaches, and supporters who are committed to promoting positivity and making a difference in the lives of others. By partnering with local organizations and giving back to the community, the team is setting an example for young athletes everywhere.
Will Knecht
Mister Nash-T
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram