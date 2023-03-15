The Secret to Entrepreneur and Financial Guru Robert Gill's Success

Submit Release
Rob Gill of EPIC Financial Strategies

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert Gill, the founder and CEO of EPIC Financial Strategies, has dedicated his life to helping individuals and businesses achieve financial stability and abundance. With multiple seven-figure businesses under his belt, Gill is known for his vast expertise and knowledge in financial planning and his dedication to his clients' success.

Gill's journey to success began with a challenging upbringing that led him to abuse drugs and alcohol. He turned his life around in 1996 when he got sober and began his career in the financial industry. With over 26 years of sobriety, Gill is committed to personal integrity and radical honesty, which sets him apart from other financial advisors.

His company, EPIC Financial Strategies, has overseen over 23,000 cash flow analyses and 1,000 financial plans in its 20+ years of existence. Gill and his colleagues are committed to giving back to the community, with initiatives such as adopting a family each year through the Salvation Army, scholarship programs for underprivileged youth, and humanitarian efforts in war-torn regions.

Gill's expertise has earned him recognition, including being a 14-year member of the prestigious Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) and the LLS 2020 Man of the Year for raising the most money for the Lymphoma and Leukemia Society.

He will be leading a live session on March 23, offering tips on how to accelerate wealth and gain tax shelter. The session is free and open to the public, with registration available online. Gill's website also offers a free cash flow analysis for those seeking financial guidance.

Don't miss this opportunity to learn from a highly regarded leader in financial planning and to achieve financial dreams with Robert Gill.

