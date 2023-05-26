EMU Tourism Faculty’s 24th Tourism Days Commence with the Theme “Zero Waste and Environment”

Organised annually by the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Tourism, 24th Tourism Days started this year on 22 May, 2023, with the theme of "Zero Waste and Environment." The 24th Tourism Days will continue with various activities until 29 May, 2023.

Chef Ali Ronay Shared His Career Journey in Gastronomy

The 24th Tourism Days commenced on Monday, 22 May, 2023, at 10:30 am at EMU Mustafa Afşin Ersoy Hall with a presentation by Chef Ali Ronay, the owner of Ronay's Deli Restaurant in Istanbul. Chef Ronay gave a seminar titled "Career Journey in Gastronomy," where he provided advice to the audience on how to plan their careers. Emphasizing the importance of starting from the lowest position in the profession and gradually progressing, Chef Ronay highlighted that there are different aspects to learn from each chef. He advised the students to improve themselves and work with different chefs.

After the seminar, EMU Faculty of Tourism awarded certificates of honor and high honor to the successful students of the Gastronomy and Culinary Arts Program and the Pastry and Bakery Program for the Fall Semester of the 2022-2023 Academic Year. Speaking before the certificate ceremony, Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç, the Dean of the Faculty of Tourism, mentioned the theme of the 24th Tourism Week and emphasized the importance of sustainability and zero waste. Providing career planning advice to the students, Prof. Dr. Kılıç highlighted that the Career Days events are an invaluable opportunity for the students. Prof. Dr. Kılıç also expressed his wishes for a fruitful 24th Tourism Career Days for all students.

The Future of the Aviation Sector and Tourism Management Discussed

As part of the 24th Tourism Days, a seminar titled "The Future of the Aviation Sector" was held by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Cengiz Mesut Bükeç, the Head of the Aviation Management Department at Girne University, on Tuesday, 23 May, 2023, at 11:30 am in Seminar Room TH108 of the EMU Faculty of Tourism,.

Following the seminar, Farid Hazari, Former Station Manager and Ground Services Specialist at Dubai International Airport, gave a presentation on "Airport Ground Services" while interacting with the students. After the presentations, certificates of honor and high honor were presented to the successful students of the EMU Faculty of Tourism's Civil Aviation Cabin Services Program and the Tourism and Hotel Management 4-year and 2-year programs for the Fall Semester of the 2022-2023 Academic Year.

Beach Has Been Cleaned

The 24th Tourism Days also continued on Wednesday, 24 May, 2023, with colorful activities. Nazan Hocanin from the EMU Housing and Guesthouses Department, conducted a seminar titled “Food Waste and Zero Waste in Kitchens” at 9:00 am in Seminar Room TH108. At 10:00 am, as part of the Beach Cleaning Project, participants went to the EMU Beach Club for a beach cleanup activity. At 10:15 am, Serdar Atai, the President of Famagusta Walled City Association (MASDER), and Cemile Kocareis, MASDER Project Assistant, gave a seminar on Environmental Cleaning. At 11:00 am, the owners of Deep Dive Diving Center, Erol Adalıer and Mine Adalıer, delivered a presentation on “Underwater Cleaning and Scuba Diving” to the participants.

Thursday Market and Excursions

On 25 May, 2023, Thursday, from 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm, as part of the Zero Waste Project, a visit will be made to the Thursday Market at the old Lemar area in Gazimağusa. During the visit, the leftover products that are not sold at the market will be used and served by the EMU Gastronomy Club. Additionally, various excursion activities will be organized on May 25-26, 2023. Participants will embark on an overnight trip to Güzelyurt - Lefke - Gemikonağı and Yeşilırmak. The trip will include visits to Güzelyurt Archaeology and Nature Museum, St. Mamas Monastery, Güzelyurt Bandabuliya, Soli Ancient City, historical Lefke and Ottoman Mansions with Aqueducts, Cengiz Topel Monument, Lefke Dam, and Yeşilırmak Strawberry Fields.

Support for the Champion Angels Association

Furthermore, on Monday, 29 May, 2023, a series of activities will be held in the Faculty of Tourism yard to support the Champion Angels Association. The activities will commence with opening speeches at 10:00 am, followed by volleyball matches played in the grass area of the Faculty of Tourism yard in memory of the Champion Angels. Subsequently, American football competitions will take place. After the matches, participants will have the opportunity to visit cultural stands as well as food and beverage stands. The event, featuring a total of 70 stands, will also include various recreational games. All proceeds collected from the stands will be donated to the Champion Angels Association.