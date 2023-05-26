EMU Has Been Ranked as the Best University in the TRNC in the Scimago World Universities Ranking

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) has become the 1st university in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and the 4th best university throughout the island of Cyprus in the 2023 World University General Rankings by SCImago Institution Rankings (SIR), which ranks the world's best universities based on the Scopus database. Whilst EMU has been ranked as the best university in Cyprus in Chemistry and Mathematics in the SIR 2023 World University Field Rankings, it is also the only university in Cyprus to be included in the list in the field of Aerospace Engineering, which is a sub-field of Engineering. On the other hand, EMU has been named as the best university on the island of Cyprus in the sub-fields of Medicine, namely, Public Health, and Environmental and Occupational Health. EMU has also been ranked as the best university in TRNC and the second best university in Cyprus in the field of Social Sciences. EMU is also the only university from the TRNC to be listed in the field of Architecture, while ranking 2nd across the island of Cyprus.

EMU has also ranked 1st in TRNC in the field of Agriculture and Biological Sciences, and 2nd throughout the island of Cyprus. In the Food Science sub-field, EMU has been named as the best university in the TRNC and the second best university in the island of Cyprus. Ranking 1st in the TRNC and 2nd in the island of Cyprus in the field of Business Administration, Management and Accounting, EMU has made it to the 1st place in the TRNC in the Engineering field and to the 3rd place across the island of Cyprus. In the field of Building and Construction, EMU ranks 1st in TRNC and 3rd in Cyprus. EMU, which is the best university in the TRNC in the field of Civil and Structural Engineering and the 3rd best university in the whole island of Cyprus, is the only university from the TRNC to be included in the list in the field of Mechanical Engineering, and ranks 4th across the island of Cyprus in this field.