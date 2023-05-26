Marmara University Faculty of Dentistry Dean and Vice Dean Visited EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın

Marmara University Faculty of Dentistry Dean, Prof. Dr. Yasemin Özkan, and Vice Dean, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Yılmaz Umut Aslan, visited Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) as part of a seminar organized by EMU Faculty of Dentistry in scope of the 11th International Career Days and paid a visit to EMU Rector, Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın. The said visit took place on Tuesday, 23 May, 2023, at 14:30. Prof. Dr. Hikmet Solak, Dean of the EMU Faculty of Dentistry, Vice Dean Prof. Dr. Şükrü Tüzmen, and other faculty members were also present during the visit.

Prof. Dr. Özkan and Assoc. Prof. Dr. Aslan expressed their satisfaction with visiting EMU and emphasized that they have been following the work of the EMU Faculty of Dentistry. Prof. Dr. Hocanın provided information about EMU during the visit, highlighting that despite being a newly established faculty, the EMU Faculty of Dentistry has achieved successful work and is among the ambitious faculties. Prof. Dr. Hocanın also put forth their intention to increase collaboration with Marmara University Faculty of Dentistry. At the end of the visit, Prof. Dr. Hocanın presented a special gift from EMU to Prof. Dr. Özkan and Assoc. Prof. Dr. Aslan.