Charm of Jiangsu · Jiangsu Culture & Travel Industry Conference was a Great Success in New York City

NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly anticipated Charm of Jiangsu · More Beautiful with You (New York) Cultural Tourism Exchange event took place at the esteemed Museum of Chinese in America, attracting attendees with the captivating allure of Jiangsu tea. The event provided a unique platform for guests to immerse themselves in the fascinating stories and cultural heritage behind Jiangsu tea. Offering a delightful journey into Chinese tea and the mesmerizing beauty of Jiangsu’s cultural landscape. The Museum of Chinese in America, acclaimed as one of the twenty “America’s cultural treasures”, served as the perfect venue for this extraordinary occasion. Distinguished guests, including representatives from the China National Tourist Office in New York and the Pacific Asia Travel Association, graced the event with their presence.

Director Ma Yunfei from the China National Tourist Office in New York delivered an inspiring speech during the event, expressing his enthusiasm to further strengthen exchanges and boost cooperation between the participating parties. He believes as a result of the easing of China-US entry policies and the “tourism+” boom, China and the US will be seeing more opportunities to expand, elevate and transform the tourism exchange.

Elizabeth Chin, representing the Pacific Asia Travel Association, shared her travel experiences in China and her enchanting connection with the splendid province of Jiangsu. In her eyes, Jiangsu is a veritable treasure trove, offering a diverse array of culinary delights, rich historical heritage, and a harmonious fusion of tradition and modernity. She ardently believes that Jiangsu’s remarkable beauty deserves to be celebrated by a wider audience. With heartfelt sincerity, she extended an invitation to North American travel agents and tourists, encouraging them to embark on unforgettable journeys to Jiangsu, forging partnerships in the development of exceptional tourism products and jointly promoting the wonders of this remarkable region.

The interactive Q&A sessions further enlivened the event. With a dynamic atmosphere, the participants gained deeper insights into Jiangsu’s cultural signatures, such as the Grand Canal, Kunqu Opera, classical gardens, and the renowned Huaiyang cuisine. Attendees were also delighted to receive special souvenirs from Jiangsu, including the elegant Jinling foldable fans and the intricately crafted Changzhou combs.

China is the hometown of tea. Throughout the ages and till today, tea has become an indispensable part of people’s life. In 2022, traditional Chinese tea-making and related customs were nominated in the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of UNESCO. Three items from Jiangsu, namely the Yuhua tea production in Nanjing, Fuchun tea delicacy production in Yangzhou, and Biluochun tea production in Suzhou, were included. The open tea-tasting session at the event showcased the remarkable Jiangsu tea culture, receiving high acclaim from guests. We have received many comments on the site: “The more you taste, the more fragrant it becomes.” “Wonderful tea, wonderful moments.” and “It’s as if I can sense the natural essence of the mountains and fields.” during the tea appreciation. Through the experience full of fragrance, attendees not only savored the Jiangsu tea but also discovered the landscapes, intangible cultural heritage, and culinary delights of the region. Renowned teas such as Biluochun Tea (Suzhou) offered a rich tapestry of flavors, allowing the fragrance of Jiangsu tea to spread overseas and providing a glimpse into the intricate world of Chinese tea culture.

This extraordinary event, through the senses of taste, smell, sight, and touch, allowed our overseas friends to gain a deeper understanding of Jiangsu’s tea culture and the timeless charm of Suzhou’s lifestyle. Not only “Charm of Jiangsu” has now become more well known, but at the same time, the friendly exchanges and interactions between the two regions were promoted. They are bringing new opportunities for the recovery of the inbound tourism market for Jiangsu.