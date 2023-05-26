Pennsylvania Couple Invest in Warrior Equipment to Help Boost Concrete Coatings Business
We increased our production over our previous grinder two-fold.”RIDGWAY, PA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Decorative concrete coatings have gained immense popularity in the construction industry, offering versatility and aesthetic appeal for various indoor and outdoor applications. However, achieving a flawless finish requires careful preparation of the concrete surface. This preparation phase can be time-consuming and labor-intensive, often causing delays and adding to project costs.
Cody Miller and his wife Ashley of PA Epoxy Works, based out of Ridgway, Pennsylvania, definitely found this to be the case after starting their own coatings business.
Aside from countertop pour-overs, the Millers specialize in several coatings systems that require prepping the concrete. They found the prep time to really cut into the labor of the jobs and wanted to try something different. Cody reached out to the experts at Warrior Equipment to request a demonstration of their new Black Ops line of concrete grinders.
"They were very willing and responsive to talk to me and Dustin (Kabara) didn’t hesitate to hop in the box truck to drive over 5 hours to meet me and let me demo the Tomahawk... which I bought at the end of the demo.," Cody Miller stated. "Dustin and the group at Warrior Equipment made this a very easy purchase for us to make."
"I was thoroughly impressed with their systems, the packaging of the grinder itself, how thorough Dustin was going over the machine with me, and most importantly the performance of the machine itself," he added.
"Mr. Miller and his wife were very pleasant to visit," said Dustin Kabara of Warrior Equipment. "They had an impressive job site set-up and were very organized. That alone will help them gain success, and they were very open to discussing different methods to ensure quality installations. I’m looking forward to seeing their business grow, and with their new Tomahawk from Warrior Equipment, that task will be a bit more simple."
According to Miller, their new Warrior Equipment Black Ops Tomahawk 2047 concrete grinder has already proven to be a smart investment for their business.
"We increased our production over our previous grinder two-fold. With the planetary head and the flex the grinder offers, it also keeps us from having to go back over the floor and doing a bunch of hand grinding to clean up spots our previous grinder couldn’t clean up due to being one solid head," he noted.
Warrior Equipment has emerged as a game-changer in the realm of concrete surface preparation with its state-of-the-art concrete grinders. These machines are specifically designed to optimize efficiency, effectiveness, and time savings, enabling contractors to achieve superior results in less time. The company's new Black Ops grinders are designed to help contractors save even more time, both prepping and polishing than before.
Miller said that most of their previous struggles should now be a thing of the past. With their new relationship with Warrior Equipment, Cody and his wife plan to focus full-time on their countertop and concrete coatings business and eventually add more employees. They also look forward to adding more Warrior Equipment and the ability to take on even bigger jobs than in the past.
