Meet Robert Hanna A Legal Professional, Uses His Talent To Revolutionize The Legal Industry Through Community Building
UK 's and worldwide leading legal professional is on the mission to bridge the gap between traditional legal services and digital media.
Robert Hanna's legal talent, solutions, and content creation company, KC Partners, is a story that genuinely encapsulates Robert's journey and his brand's unique trajectory that involves a blend of audacity, innovation, and the unexpected. As a pioneer in the legal recruitment space, Robert dared to deviate from the norm by launching the Legally Speaking Podcast, the UK's first legal podcast sponsored by a Legal Tech unicorn and centaur business. This venture into the audio world was innovative and incredibly engaging, making the law accessible and exciting through interviews with various guests - from legal bigwigs to high-profile celebrities like Carole Baskin of Tiger King fame. This daring move has led to unique opportunities, such as moderating prominent legal events for global brands like Thomson Reuters.
— Robert Hanna
Liana Zavo: Thank you for doing this with us. Can you share a story about your funniest mistake when first starting?
Robert Hanna: When I first launched KC Partners, enthusiastic and ready to revolutionize the legal recruitment space. However, my eagerness led to a rather amusing misstep that made me the punchline among UK lawyers. Coming from a business background, I was used to referring to all professional entities as 'companies.' So, naturally, I kept referring to law firms as 'law companies' during my initial interactions. The response was a mix of bewildered looks and chuckles from the legal fraternity, who found my faux pas rather amusing. It took me a while to realize the subtle but crucial difference: in the UK, law practices are traditionally referred to as 'firms,’ not 'companies.' This amusing episode taught me an important lesson about understanding and respecting the nuances and traditions of the industry I was operating in. It underscored the importance of adopting the correct terminology, which was a vital step in gaining the trust and respect of my clients and peers in the legal profession.
LZ:: None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?
RH: My journey to success is deeply indebted to my late grandfather, who was my most influential mentor. A self-made success, he built one of the most successful law firms of his generation, which left a profound impact on me. His entrepreneurial spirit and values were the driving forces behind the establishment of KC Partners and the Legally Speaking Podcast. His sage advice was simple but effective: never rest on your laurels, learn from your mistakes, act with integrity, treat people respectfully, and never give up. His emphasis on family, self-education, networking, earning clients, embracing technology, and maintaining good health have all been invaluable guides in my career. His legacy extended beyond his professional achievements; the enduring respect from his clients and their families post-retirement was a testament to his impact. Inspired by his legacy, I strive to build a worldwide collaborative kind community for the legal profession in the digital and content-driven world.
LZ: What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?
RH: For one, it's a common misconception that founders must always have a revolutionary idea; however, many successful businesses are simply improvements on existing concepts. The myth of overnight success is also misleading, as building a successful business usually requires years of hard work, resilience, and perseverance. People often believe that founders enjoy absolute freedom, but the reality is that the responsibility often requires substantial personal sacrifices. There's a misconception that founders should know everything, but in truth, they're the ones unafraid to ask for help or advice when needed. The idea that founding a business is always glamorous is far from reality, as it often involves gritty, less glamorous work behind the scenes. The notion that founders are perpetually confident is also a myth; self-doubt and fear are common, but successful entrepreneurs are those who can overcome these feelings.
LZ: Ok, super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?
I wish someone had told me earlier about the value of investing in good legal counsel to ensure that all contracts, agreements, and structures are sound. Early on, I didn't fully appreciate the importance of intellectual property and how critical it is to protect it. The lesson learned was that hiring fast isn't always best. Taking the time to find people who align with the company's culture and values is far more important than filling a role quickly. I wish I had known earlier that it's OK to move at your own pace. In business, there's often a sense of urgency to keep up with competitors. As an entrepreneur, it's easy to fall into the trap of all work and no play, but without health, there's no wealth. I've learned that it's essential to surround yourself with people who share not only your goals but also your values. Having a solid support network of mentors and like-minded individuals is vital.
As the Founder & Managing Director of KC Partners, Robert has used his success to create a ripple effect of positive change in the legal industry and beyond. Robert primarily focuses on revolutionizing the legal profession through community-building and innovative content creation. He offers tailored career advice to aspiring and qualified legal professionals worldwide. Robert's mission is to bridge the gap between traditional legal services and digital media, thus broadening the reach of law firms to larger audiences. Robert's influence extends to his role as a strategic advisor and investor for recruitment and legal tech startups. The success and impact of Robert's podcast have proven the power of personal branding and the importance of daring to be different, transforming how we approach law and recruitment in the digital age. Rob has been featured in The Lawyer, The Modern Lawyer, The Law Society & more.
