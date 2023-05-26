Ace Cloud Introduces Advanced Linux VDI Services for Enhanced Virtual Desktop Experience

Unified and Timely Data Access for Remote Linux Workforce: Ace Cloud’s Linux VDI Services Offer a Single Source of Truth

FLORIDA, USA, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ace Cloud, a leading provider of cloud solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its Linux Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) services, designed to provide businesses with an efficient and reliable solution for their virtual desktop needs.

Linux VDI is the ideal solution for businesses that need high-performance computing capabilities, easy collaboration, and cost-effective IT management.

With the Linux VDI service, businesses can now enjoy a more seamless virtual desktop experience, with the flexibility to choose from a wide range of Linux distributions, including Ubuntu, CentOS, and Debian, and deploy them on virtual machines that are tailored to their specific needs. The service is built on a secure and scalable infrastructure, ensuring maximum uptime and reliability.

"ACE Cloud is committed to providing businesses with the most advanced and secure cloud hosting solutions. Our Linux VDI service is the latest addition to our portfolio. We are confident it will provide businesses with the flexibility and reliability they need to succeed in today's fast-paced business environment." said Rohit Bhadola, IT Head, Ace Cloud.

The Linux VDI service is built on a secure and scalable infrastructure, providing businesses with a seamless virtual desktop experience. The service ensures maximum uptime and reliability with automatic updates and patches, multi-factor authentication, and 24/7 technical support.

About Ace Cloud:

Ace Cloud Desktop provides dynamic cloud computing solutions that enable partner organizations to transcend their operations, foster innovation, and create value. With over 14+ years of experience in the industry, ACE has helped thousands of businesses streamline their IT infrastructure and enhance their productivity.

The company has been honored with prestigious awards such as the CPA Practice Advisor Reader's Choice Award 2023, the Most Innovative Cloud Solutions Provider in Global Business Awards 2023, and the Key Contributor Of The Year 2022 Award. Leading organizations are harnessing ACH’s Cloud Computing, QuickBooks Hosting, Virtual Desktop Infrastructure, and Managed Security Solutions to challenge the status quo, breaking their previous molds and clearing the groundwork for business success.

For more information on ACE Cloud’s VDI services, visit Virtual Desktop infrastructure solutions or email us on vdisolutions@acecloudhosting.com to get hands-on experience of our Linux hosted desktops

Contact Info:

Ace Cloud

2637 E Atlantic Blvd #1331 Pompano Beach

FL 33062, Florida

Contact Number: (+1) 866 - 352 – 4909, (+91) 98111- 05943