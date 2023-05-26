Adolescents and Young People take a leading role in their Health.

Adolescents and Young People (AYP) in Western Province say “Nothing for us without us” and have taken a leading role in the provision of various adolescent health service interventions in collaboration with the Ministry of Health under the Community Comprehensive Package for Adolescents and Young People (C-CoHP) project.

Since October 2022, the C-CoHP project has registered over 10,000 adolescents and facilitated over 500 referrals for different health services, among them management of sexually transmitted infections, post-exposure prophylaxis, Antenatal Clinic and HIV Testing.

C-CoHP is a 15 Months Community Adolescent and Young people-led project that targets AYPs between the ages of 10-24 years to improve their health outcomes. Currently, 40 Adolescent Peer Educators are dispensing various services at the community level, including implementation of the CSE package, provision of family planning services, mental health services, community sensitisations, conducting radio programmes, and facilitating dialogues on gender-based violence.