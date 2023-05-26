Techcyte unveils its global Expert Solution Provider Program, signs first distribution contracts
Our goal is to build a strong network of partners who share our vision of improving healthcare outcomes through digital diagnostics.”OREM, UTAH, USA, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Techcyte, the leader in the field of AI-based digital diagnostics, announced the launch of its new global channel program, Techcyte Expert Solution Providers (ESPs). The ESP program will provide a robust worldwide distribution network for Techcyte’s cutting-edge digital diagnostics solutions for labs.
Discussions are underway with potential ESPs in over 20 countries, and several ESPs have already signed agreements, affirming the program's early success. Techcyte's ESP program offers comprehensive guidelines and structure to enhance the expertise of its partners in marketing, demonstration, and sales of Techcyte's advanced solutions.
Leading the charge is Abdellatif Gouaaballa, Techcyte's EMEA Channel Manager, who spearheads this initiative to establish a strong presence across the EMEA and APAC regions. Techcyte has already secured partnerships with three ESPs spanning six countries, including Biameditek in Poland, Biorus in the UAE, and HCK HealthCare Konnect in Switzerland, Morocco, Tunisia, and Egypt. These ESPs will play a pivotal role in expanding Techcyte's global reach, ensuring that organizations worldwide benefit from the enhanced efficiency and accuracy brought to clinical laboratories by the Techcyte platform.
The Techcyte Expert Solution Provider program marks a significant milestone in establishing enduring partnerships with Techcyte's channel allies. This comprehensive program encompasses training, marketing collateral, and continuous support to empower ESPs to thrive in their respective markets.
The program's launch comes at a time when the digital diagnostics market is expanding rapidly, and Techcyte is poised to capture a significant share of this growth. The company's innovative technology has already gained recognition in the healthcare diagnostics industry, and its ESP program is expected to further amplify its reach.
"We are thrilled to launch this program for our ESPs in EMEA and APAC regions," said Abdellatif Gouaaballa, EMEA Channel Manager at Techcyte. "Our goal is to build a strong network of partners who share our vision of improving healthcare outcomes through digital diagnostics. We are confident that our program will provide the necessary support to our ESPs to excel in this exciting market."
Techcyte's ESP program underscores its commitment to bringing cutting-edge technology to the clinical lab industry worldwide. Techcyte is dedicated to investing in its channel partners and expanding its global presence.
For more information about Techcyte's Expert Solution Provider program and its AI-based digital diagnostics solutions, visit the official Techcyte website at techcyte.com.
