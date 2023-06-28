Jason McKinney, Co-Founder and CEO of Truffle Shuffle, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview
Jason McKinney, Co-Founder and CEO of Truffle Shuffle, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine
Jason McKinney, Co-Founder and CEO of Truffle Shuffle has a unique story and is changing the conversation about immersive experiences. A great interview with a great entrepreneur.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Jason McKinney, Co-Founder and CEO of Truffle Shuffle for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Jason McKinney joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
— Andy Jacob
ABOUT Truffle Shuffle
The first idea for Truffle Shuffle was an app that chefs could order truffles directly from the hunters and we would cut out the greedy and dishonest middlemen. We started in 2018 by sending a friend to Italy and having them ship truffles back to us and we would go directly to the Michelin star restaurants we knew were using Truffles. We would then tell them the stories about the hunters. Through a ridiculous amount of sheer hustle, we were able to break 6 figures in our first 90 days of business.
In 2019, we wanted to launch a product line and on my honeymoon with Sarah, we met a family that had made the most amazing Balinese Salt that I brought home. Once home, we mixed in our truffles and when we tasted it, we knew we were on to something. The first thing I told Tyler was that this was how we were going to make our first million dollars (I was wrong but a little right!). We ended up landing a deal with Whole Foods and we went to work making a product and learning how to do product demos. We were supposed to get a call in the beginning of 2020 whether or not they would put Truffle Shuffle into every Whole Foods store. That call came at the end of February 2020...
In March of 2020, we were so excited!!! We thought we had made it! We went full force making the product by hand and patiently waiting for the email with the purchase orders. Our excitement started to get a little confused with word about something called Covid-19. We told ourselves that as long as restaurants are open, they will continue to order truffles. So we order 20# of the finest black winter truffles and the day they landed, the shelter in place went into effect for California. In a matter of three days every trade show we were going to was canceled. Whole Foods called and canceled their orders and every restaurant we worked with shut down.
Jason McKinney joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Jason McKinney discusses the newest offerings of Truffle Shuffle, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Jason McKinney joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Jason McKinney was amazing. The success of Truffle Shuffle is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Jason McKinney on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like Truffle Shuffle. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Jason McKinney who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Jason McKinney”.
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.
Andrew Jacob
DotCom Magazine
+1 602-909-9890
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Jason McKinney, Co-Founder and CEO, Truffle Shuffle, A DotCom Magazine Interview