Drive South Africa Launches Innovative Road Trip Explorer Tool To Revolutionise African Trip Planning

The stories look amazing and we love the aesthetic and usability of the road trip explorer!”CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Drive South Africa, a leading car and 4x4 rental service, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest innovative project: The Road Trip Explorer.
— Carlienne
The Road Trip Explorer, the ultimate platform for African road trip planning, gives users access to over 60 authentic adventures documented by fellow travelers. The journeys provide information to users, including popular destinations, activities, and accommodations recommended by those who have experienced them firsthand. These priceless experiences can be downloaded or printed for future use, making dream road trips a reality.
The Road Trip Explorer has already received positive feedback from users. "The stories look amazing, and we love the aesthetic and usability of the road trip explorer!" said one user. Another user commented, "I love the look of each itinerary - simple and practical."
Users are encouraged to share their own unique African road trips to inspire fellow travellers, in addition to exploring the journeys of others.
A sneak peek into the platform reveals Suzanne from the United Kingdom's 4-day journey through Cape Town. This itinerary includes scenic routes, cultural immersion, and outdoor activities. Travelers are taken on a picturesque journey along the Cape Peninsula from the heart of Cape Town, visiting quaint towns and a beautiful nature reserve.
The Road Trip Explorer intends to make the planning process easier for users. "We're excited to offer the Road Trip Explorer Tool to global travellers," said Andre Van Kets, director and co-founder of Drive South Africa. "We want travel to be about exploration and memorable experiences." With this tool, we hope to maximize travel time by instilling travelers with the experiences of others."
Drive South Africa, founded in 2002, has made it its mission to help travelers discover the wonders of Africa through car and 4x4 rental. Avis, Europcar, First Car Rental, Hertz, Bushlore, and Bluu Car Rental are among the company's prestigious partners.
To plan your next African road trip adventure, visit Drive South Africa for car, 4x4, and camper van rentals.
