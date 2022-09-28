One of the Biggest Wildebeest River Crossings Ever Caught on Camera

Thousands of wildebeest gather at the edge of the Mara River in the Northern Serengeti, during one of the largest river crossings ever caught on camera. Sept 2022. Wildebeest prepare to cross the Mara River in the Northern Serengeti, during one of the largest river crossings ever caught on camera. Sept 2022. Emmanuel Mkenda has been guiding in the Serengeti region since 1997. He filmed this megaherd of 80,000-100,000 gnu crossing the Mara River earlier this month (Sept 2022).

Watch one of the biggest Great Migration river crossings seen in over 20 years, captured on video, shared via HerdTracker.

This was one of the largest crossings I have seen in over 20 years of guiding in the Serengeti” — Emmanuel Mkenda

SERENGETI, TANZANIA, September 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The team at HerdTracker were thrilled after getting this video of thousands of wildebeest charging across the Mara River from their regular contributor Ranger Safaris Tanzania “This was one of the largest crossings I have seen in over 20 years”, says Emmanuel Mkenda, one of Ranger Safaris’ most experienced guides who shot the footage, and who has been working in the area for 25 years.VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=crnNdcsLuPY Captured mid-September in the Kogatende area of Serengeti National Park in Tanzania, this was the largest Great Migration crossing captured on video in recent years. While wildebeest herds are usually scattered, a megaherd like this (estimated at 80,000-100,000 gnu) is extremely rare to see.“You are recording history as it happens,” wrote Toni Olson on the Youtube video’s comment stream.What drives the Great Migration?Each year, more than 1.5 million wildebeest migrate in a gigantic clockwise loop across Tanzania and Kenya. After calving in the southern part of Tanzania’s Serengeti, the animals journey north into the Masai Mara, before returning once again near the end of the year.These massive herds follow the seasonal rains across the African savanna in search of lush grazing lands, often pursued by predators such as hyenas, lions, cheetah, leopards and, at the many river crossings, gigantic Nile crocodiles. Dramatic scenes unfold daily as thousands of wildebeest are born and killed while the circle of life revolves non-stop.Recognised as one of the seven wonders of the natural world, this incredible phenomenon also includes hundreds of thousands of other grazing animals like zebra and gazelle.What is HerdTracker and how does it work?Launched in 2014, HerdTracker is a free web-app which plots the location of the Great Wildebeest Migration in real time to a Google map and in a Twitter-style timeline. The crowd-sourced updates (more than 1,500 since inception) are provided by pilots, safari guides, rangers, lodges and even safari-goers from hot air balloons.“Capturing and sharing these spectacular safari moments is exactly why we developed HerdTracker,” says Andre Van Kets CEO of Discover Africa Safaris

