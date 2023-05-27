Shuttle Inc. Unveils Cutting-Edge Mini-PCs, Embedded Solutions, and Kiosk Innovations during COMPUTEX 2023
Shuttle (TWSE:2405)TAIPEI, TAIWAN, May 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Shuttle Inc. unveiled an impressive lineup of products during COMPUTEX 2023, catering to diverse applications and industries. To enhance the customer experience, the company has set up a showcase center at its headquarters office to give demonstrations of mini PCs, embedded computers, Panel PCs, and AI-integrated Kiosks.
Shuttle's latest mini-PCs for IoT Edge and professional audio-video applications include the DH670, which features a compact 1L chassis and powerful Intel 12th/13th generation Core processors. It supports 4K displays, dual LAN connectivity, and equips a range of USB and COM ports. The DS50U and DL30N models, designed with fanless, feature dual LAN network connectivity and can be expanded to support 5G/LTE or 4G/LTE. The NC40U stands out with its ultra-compact 0.85L design and integrates the Intel 12th-generation processor, which supports triple displays and provides flexible storage options.
Shuttle has expanded its series of embedded computers to cater to the diverse needs of the industrial sector, with durable and robust designs. The products are based on the Elkhart Lake and Alder Lake platforms, featuring fanless designs and aluminum alloy casings that facilitate efficient heat dissipation. This allows them to operate in a wide temperature range, from -30°C to +70°C. Notably, the M-series panel PC complies with medical safety standards, boasts an antibacterial coating, and has an IP65-rated front panel, making it an ideal choice for use in medical environments. It is used for various applications, including medical carts, bedside information systems, and nursing station computers.
Shuttle also showcased its range of kiosk solutions, which support touchscreen displays in various sizes and flexibility with a wide range of processor and operating system options. Additionally, Shuttle has introduced a kiosk integrated with generative AI, and the EMS central control Kiosk for EV charging. These innovations enhance the capabilities and functionality of the kiosk offerings, presenting innovative solutions for various industries
