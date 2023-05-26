ISEC7 Receives Award for EMEA Partner of the Year at BlackBerry Partner Cybersecurity Sales Kick-off Award Ceremony
HAMBURG, GERMANY, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ISEC7 received the award for Partner of the Year at the BlackBerry EMEA Partner Summit Roadshow event in Cologne. The awards celebrate the theme “Built to Win,” which highlights the combined strength of BlackBerry and its partners working as a team to deliver smarter security solutions that protect organizations embracing digital transformation.
BlackBerry recognized winners in four categories across EMEA: Top New Logo, MSSP Partner of the Year, Partner of the Year, and Distributor Partner of the Year. Award winners were selected from among the thousands of BlackBerry partners based on their commitment to innovation and differentiation of BlackBerry cybersecurity products and brand in the market. The award winners also align with BlackBerry’s strategy and commitment to driving exponential new business growth.
ISEC7 CEO Marco Gocht: “ISEC7 has been a BlackBerry partner for 20 years and the award is proof of a trusting and successful strategic collaboration in the areas of Managed Mobility Services and Digital Workplace. BlackBerry’s solution offering will continue to be part of ISEC7’s Managed Services to provide our customers with a holistic product portfolio in the areas of Endpoint Management, Endpoint Security, Endpoint Productivity, and Endpoint Lifecycle Management.”
“After a year when we’ve seen the EMEA channel network grow substantially, it’s an honor to recognize and reward just a few outstanding achievements of our valued partnerships,” said Axel Conrad, Senior Director, Channel Sales at BlackBerry Cybersecurity. “ISEC7 is well-deserving of its award, showcasing how companies can grow their business with BlackBerry. We are built to win as one solid team and look forward to building on our shared success.”
To learn more visit BlackBerry Announces EMEA Cybersecurity Partner Awards.
About ISEC7 GROUP
ISEC7 Group (www.isec7.com) is a global provider of digital workplace and managed mobility services and software solutions. With more than 20 years of experience, ISEC7 is one of the pioneers in the digitalization of companies, mobilization of business processes, and cyber security. ISEC7’s more than 700 international customers include companies, public authorities, and government agencies.
The Group continuously invests in the evaluation and further development of the latest technologies, such as post-quantum safe computing. The innovative solutions ISEC7 SPHERE, ISEC7 Mobile Exchange Delegate, and ISEC7 Classify support customers in the highly secure handling of confidential information and assist in the secure operation of digital workplace infrastructures.
ISEC7 Group was founded in 2003 and operates subsidiaries in Germany, the USA, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, and Australia.
About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 215M cars on the road today. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry’s vision is clear — to secure a connected future you can trust. For more information, visit www.BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.
