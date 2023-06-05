Book banning isn't new, and it's always devastating as Tuesday and Zed are about to learn in this middle grade adventure
SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cinnabar Moth Publishing announces the publication of Tales of the Forgotten Founders by C. W. Allen. This middle grade novel tackles the complex topic of book banning as Tuesday and Zed try to learn the history of Falinnheim and how to return to their home. They soon learn that, due to the banning of books, the people of Falinnheim don’t know their own history or the truth about the existence of other dimensions. Tuesday and Zed must find the lost history of Falinnheim if they are ever to return home. Luckily, their classmate knows their way around all of the hidden passages and secret hiding spots in Falinnheim, and they find a stash of books that had long been forgotten.
The stash of books includes stories of the original founders of medieval meets modern day Falinnheim and their very close relationship with the earth that is Tuesday and Zed’s home. The children experience the history of Falinnheim through the adventures of a reluctant Viking, a runaway monk, and a silent ambassador. They also learn about the rebel librarian who saved these banned books. As the siblings learn Falinnheim’s true history, they advocate for the restoration of these once banned books. The children learn that there is power in knowing the unvarnished truth and embracing the past warts and all.
Tales of the Forgotten Founders shines a light on the importance of literature and invites discussion on the topic of book banning and the importance of books in the middle grade space. C. W. Allen believes that stories, whether real or fictional, can build empathy and inspire action. The people who decide which books are acceptable also decide what is the truth and history of a society.
C.W. Allen is a Nebraskan by birth, a Texan by experience, a Hoosier by marriage, and a Utahn by geography. She writes novels and short stories. When she’s not writing, she helps other writers hone their craft as a board member of the League of Utah Writers.
Her debut novel, Relatively Normal Secretsi, and book 1in The Falinnheim Chronicles is the winner of the Gold Quill Award, being named the best children’s book of the year by The League of Utah Writers, and was also the first runner up for The Eric Hoffer Award Grand Prize. Book two, The Secret Benefits of Invisibility, received an honorable mention in The Eric Hoffer middle grade reader category. Tales of the Forgotten Founders is the third and final book in The Falinnheim Chronicles. C. W. Allen also has shorter work published in numerous anthologies.
